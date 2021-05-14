The Spun

NFL Makes Big Decision After CDC’s Announcement On Masks

Patrick Mahomes on the field in the AFC Championship Game.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 24: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates on the sideline in the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills during the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 24, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear masks indoors or outdoors in most settings. Since the guidelines from the CDC has changed, the NFL has decided to alter its health and safety protocols for players and staff members this offseason.

The NFL sent out a memo to all 32 teams regarding the new CDC guidelines. After months of following strict guidelines, the NFL has announced that masks are no longer required for fully vaccinated players and staff members.

“Effective immediately, fully vaccinated Tiered staff and players will not be required to wear masks anywhere in the club facility, either indoors or outdoors,” the NFL said in its latest statement.

Staff members and players who are not fully vaccinated, however, must continue to wear masks indoors and outdoors when they’re at team headquarters.

The NFL also mentioned in its statement that teams should expect modifications to their health protocols. Those changes will be consistent with the CDC’s guidelines.

With training camp only two months away, the NFL is hoping to avoid constant COVID-19 outbreaks, which is something it endured all of last year.

Teams are expected to have the vaccine readily available for any player or staff member who wants to receive it.

