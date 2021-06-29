NFL Reportedly Makes Decision On Supplemental Draft

The entire offseason plan for the NFL was altered last year due to COVID-19. Although the league in many ways is returning to normal this offseason, it has decided to go another year without a supplemental draft.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero announced the league’s plans for the supplemental draft on Twitter this Tuesday.

“The NFL won’t hold a supplemental draft in 2021, per source,” Pelissero tweeted. “Under the CBA, it’s up to the league and for the second straight year it won’t have one.”

Last year’s supplemental draft was called off in large part because of COVID-19 and all the complications that came with it.

It’s unclear why the NFL is going another year without a supplemental draft. Nonetheless, the current Collective Bargaining Agreement doesn’t require the league to make it an annual event.

The supplemental draft allows NFL teams to select players who were unable to enter the regular draft. If a team selects a player in the supplemental draft, they must forfeit that same pick in next year’s official draft.

Only one player was selected in the 2019 supplemental draft, as the Arizona Cardinals used a fifth-round pick on former Washington State safety Jalen Thompson. He actually appeared in five games this past season, racking up 19 tackles and one pass breakup.