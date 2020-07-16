NFL Makes Official Decision On Fans At Training Camp

The sporting world has changed significantly over the past few months as sports leagues attempt to navigate a difficult landscape.

Several leagues like the NBA and NHL postponed their respective seasons with plans to restart the seasons in a few weeks. The MLB opted for a shorter season instead of outright cancelling the 2020 campaign.

As for the NFL, the league reworked its draft which worked out well. In the months since, the league has monitored the pandemic, which will have a major impact on the 2020 season.

On Thursday afternoon, the NFL confirmed another major change ahead of training camp. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told Pro Football Talk that fans won’t be allowed at training camp this summer.

Here’s his statement.

“Fans will not be permitted at training camp this year. This is a league-wide policy. Clubs may hold up to two events at their stadium provided they adhere to all state and local guidelines.”

Earlier this offseason, the NFL confirmed training camp would be held at all team facilities.

That means teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers wouldn’t be able to hold their respective camps like years past. Pittsburgh holds its training camp at St. Vincent in Latrobe, just outside of the city.

Numerous other teams were forced to make the same decision after the league’s announcement.

The only question left is if fans will be able to attend regular season games.