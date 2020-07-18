Earlier this week, the NFL confirmed there would be another major change to the season – this time regarding training camp.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told Pro Football Talk that fans won’t be allowed at training camp this summer. Despite the announcement, analysts weren’t sure when training camp would start.

The NFL and NFLPA have been engaged in talks for months. However, the two sides did not reach and agreement – much to the dismay of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

In the days since Mahomes expressed his displeasure, the NFL and NFLPA appear to have figured things out. On Saturday morning, NFL insider Tom Pelissero revealed an email teams received this weekend.

The memo from the league revealed the official reporting dates for rookies, quarterbacks and injured players and then all other players.

Here’s the memo from the league.

NFL clubs just received this email with reporting dates. Training camp is on. pic.twitter.com/lya1JtxW4o — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 18, 2020

Earlier this offseason, the NFL confirmed training camp would be held at all team facilities.

That means teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers wouldn’t be able to hold their respective camps like years past. Pittsburgh holds its training camp at St. Vincent in Latrobe, just outside of the city.

Numerous other teams were forced to make the same decision after the league’s announcement from earlier this summer.

They’ll have to make the best of it, with no fans in attendance. That could be a sign of things to come as attendance at regular season games is still up in the air.