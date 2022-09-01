NFL Mascot Reportedly Suffered A Season-Ending Injury

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Baltimore Ravens mascot Poe runs onto the field prior to an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at M&T Bank Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens delivered a long-awaited, but unfortunate update to a key preseason injury.

On Thursday, head coach John Harbaugh confirmed that their mascot, Poe, will go on the injured reserve with a season-ending injury.

"Unfortunately, he sustained a serious injury to his drumstick, and he will not be able to perform for the rest of the season," Harbaugh said. "We will find a replacement. We're going to go to work on that right away. We're going to turn over every stone, scour everywhere."

He maintained a serious face throughout the announcement before laughing at the end.

Poe got carted off the field during halftime of Saturday's preseason game against the Washington Commanders after getting tackled by a youth football player.

Based on the team's response to the situation, one would hope the "injury" was a joke rather than the person under the suit actually getting hurt.

While Harbaugh claimed the organization is commencing a comprehensive search for a replacement, a new Poe emerged during the second half of Saturday's game. Perhaps the team doesn't trust that second-stringer with a Week 1 starting assignment.