Sports Media World Reacts To Thursday Night Football News

A general view of the Indianapolis Colts stadium.INDIANAPOLIS - SEPTEMBER 07: A general view prior to the NFL game between the Chicago Bears and the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 7, 2008 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Bears defeated the Colts 29-13. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The NFL announced earlier today that Thursday Night Football will be televised exclusively on Amazon Prime starting with the 2022 season.

This move was expected to happen in 2023, but the NFL negotiated with FOX to expedite the change. The upcoming season will be the last one with Thursday Night Football being shown on FOX and NFL Network and simulcasted on Amazon.

While the NFL’s bottom line may benefit, many fans aren’t excited about having to purchase Amazon Prime in order to see the midweek game. Thursday night action will still be broadcasted for free locally in the markets for the teams participating in the game, but outside of that, you’ll have to pony up to watch it.

Here’s a snippet of the reaction to the news from around the media world.

The NFL is a media behemoth, and the league is banking on this Amazon move working out for them in the long-term.

Time will tell if they’re right or if it will backfire.


