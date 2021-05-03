Sports Media World Reacts To Thursday Night Football News

The NFL announced earlier today that Thursday Night Football will be televised exclusively on Amazon Prime starting with the 2022 season.

This move was expected to happen in 2023, but the NFL negotiated with FOX to expedite the change. The upcoming season will be the last one with Thursday Night Football being shown on FOX and NFL Network and simulcasted on Amazon.

While the NFL’s bottom line may benefit, many fans aren’t excited about having to purchase Amazon Prime in order to see the midweek game. Thursday night action will still be broadcasted for free locally in the markets for the teams participating in the game, but outside of that, you’ll have to pony up to watch it.

Here’s a snippet of the reaction to the news from around the media world.

NFL announces that Amazon Prime Video will be the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football beginning with the 2022 season. Originally was scheduled to start in 2023. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 3, 2021

Amazon will spend $1.2 billion a year on their Thursday Night Football rights. That works out to about 0.2% of their expected 2021 revenue. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 3, 2021

The NFL, Amazon Prime and Fox reached an agreement for Amazon Prime to take over as exclusive carrier of Thursday night football beginning in 2022, a year earlier than expected and previously announced. So 1 more year of Thursday NFL on free, traditional television. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) May 3, 2021

Amazon's exclusivity for Thursday Night Football will begin with the 2022 season. Prime membership becomes a must for hardcore NFL fans. — Darren Heitner (@DarrenHeitner) May 3, 2021

Relevant to this tweet for those folks that are concerned… Thursday Night Football will be carried on free over-the-air television in the broadcast markets of the participating teams https://t.co/oTmeZKYQkO — Kevin Shockey (@KevinShockey) May 3, 2021

The NFL is a media behemoth, and the league is banking on this Amazon move working out for them in the long-term.

Time will tell if they’re right or if it will backfire.