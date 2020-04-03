NFL Media Announces New ‘NFL RedZone’ Programming For April

Some NFL-partner networks have started re-airing famous games from years past, including ESPN’s recent airing of 2018’s epic Monday Night Football clash between the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs. NFL Media has announced that it is doing something special for the month of April.

Over the next few months, fans are going to be able to basically relive the 2019 season, starting next week. The entire NFL season, that is. NFL RedZone, a channel that is usually dormant during this part of the calendar, is coming back on to re-air its fall programming.

On Monday, Apr. 6, NFL RedZone will air its Week 1 whiparound programming, showing highlights and every touchdown from the Sunday afternoon games. It will run at 8 a.m., 3 p.m., and 10 p.m.

That will start 17 straight days of RedZone re-airs. The 2019 Week 2 coverage will air on Tuesday, Apr. 7. Things will continue on through Apr. 22, when Week 17 will be broadcast.

The NFL has also unlocked its “NFL Game Pass” service, which has more games, including playoff contests, available. Fans can also access old seasons of HBO’s Hard Knocks, which are not usually widely available after they’ve had their run, as well as A Football Life, the NFL’s biographical documentary series.

The re-airs of classic games seem to be pretty popular with fans so far through this situation. In lieu of available live sports, it is nice to see something other than the litany of talking head-driven shows.

