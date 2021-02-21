NFL Reportedly Seeking Eye-Popping Amount For New Media Rights Deal

Every year, billions of dollars are spent on NFL media and broadcasting rights. The league is reportedly looking to increase their payday even further in 2021.

According to CNBC, the NFL has asked Disney to double the amount of money already paid for their Monday Night Football spot, which is broadcast by ESPN. Currently spending $1.9 billion, the media corporation is reportedly unwilling to accept the 100-percent hike that would bring the price tag to nearly $4 billion per year.

Scoop: NFL asking for 100% increase on TV rights from all of its network partners; Disney is saying no way. https://t.co/UN7x7oR21G — Alex Sherman (@sherman4949) February 19, 2021

The NFL is currently in negotiations with all four of its existing network partners: Fox, CBS, NBC and Disney-owned ESPN. The expected 2021 deals for the other three networks would clock in at about half of what Disney is being asked to pay.

Disney originally accepted the 10-year, $1.9 billion deal back in 2011. That figure was massive compared to $1.1 billion for Fox, $1 billion for CBS and $960 million for NBC. With less of a payout to start with, these other three networks will likely accept a percentage much closer to the proposed 100% increase.

While details surrounding the negotiations are foggy, it’s clear that Disney is unwilling to accept anything close to the full doubled price.

The NFL hopes to have all of its renewal deals completed before the start of the league year on Mar. 17.