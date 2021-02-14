Betting Odds Name Early Favorite For 2021 NFL MVP Winner

The 2020 NFL season just ended last week, but it is never too soon to look ahead to the 2021 MVP race and who the favorites are.

While Aaron Rodgers may have won this year’s MVP, he’s not the top choice to win it next season, according to the early betting odds. That honor belongs to Patrick Mahomes, the 2018 NFL MVP.

Mahomes is +500 to win MVP, according to DraftKings. Rodgers is next in line at +800, followed by Josh Allen and Russell Wilson at +1300.

Hopefully invigorated by his trade to the Los Angeles Rams, Matthew Stafford round out the top five, with 2019 league MVP Lamar Jackson and Tom Brady finishing off the top seven.

Patrick Mahomes (+500)

Aaron Rodgers (+800)

Josh Allen (+1300)

Russell Wilson (+1300)

Matthew Stafford (+1500)

Tom Brady (+1600)

Lamar Jackson (+1600)

Dak Prescott (+1700)

Deshaun Watson (+1700)

Justin Herbert (+1800)

Kyler Murray (+1800)

At first glance, Allen, Dak and Justin Herbert seem like they could be the best bets from a “value” standpoint. Keep in mind these numbers are going to shift around a lot as the offseason rolls on.

In winning the MVP this past season, Rodgers threw for 4,299 yards, 48 touchdowns and only five interceptions. However, in the playoffs, he and the Packers could not overcome Brady and Tampa Bay, which went on to win the franchise’s second Super Bowl title and Brady’s seventh.