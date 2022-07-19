NFL Network Analyst Getting Crushed For Baker Mayfield Claim

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 14: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns looks to throw the ball against the New England Patriots during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

NFL Network analyst Michael Robinson is getting crushed for what he said about Baker Mayfield this Tuesday.

The Mayfield slander is sometimes warranted, but this time it's probably gone a bit too far.

Robinson said on Tuesday that Mayfield doesn't have one of the top-64 arms in the National Football League.

"(Baker Mayfield) might not be one of the top 𝟲𝟰 arms in the National Football League," he said.

Baker Mayfield has his weaknesses - arm strength isn't really one of them.

This is just a bad take by Robinson. There's no other way to put it.

"He’s top 10, maybe top 5. Madden had him 3rd going into last season. Hand cannon, not really a debate. Distance and velocity, right near the top. Maybe this dude was talking about Minshew or somebody else, lost his way?," wrote JSS.

"That’s 100% BS and I’ve always liked mike rob. There’s isn’t more than 20 qbs I’d take over mayfield, let’s be honest," a fan wrote.

"you can say he’s inaccurate, no pocket awareness, no mobility, slow but to use arm strength as to why he isn’t good and to say keenum has a stronger arm is just insane. literally, arm strength is the one thing he’s great at. ha. your credibility is gone," wrote Brandon Grace.

At this point, Mayfield has a dozen chips on his shoulder ahead of the 2022 season.

We're expecting big things out of the new Carolina Panthers quarterback later this fall.