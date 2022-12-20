NFL Network Analyst Has Been Suspended Following His Arrest

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 29: Formal NFL player Willie McGinest speaks onstage during day one with SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 29, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM ) Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Willie McGinest will not be on NFL Network for an indefinite amount of time.

The company has removed McGinest from the air following his Monday arrest for assault with a deadly weapon, according to Pro Football Talk.

“We are aware of the incident and the video, which is disturbing. Willie McGinest will not appear on NFL Network while we review the matter,” a spokesman for NFL Network told Pro Football Talk last night.

McGinest, 51, turned himself in to authorities in California on Monday in regards to an incident which occurred at a West Hollywood nightclub on December 9.

Video of the altercation emerged on Monday, via TMZ. In the clip, McGinest can apparently be seen punching another man and appearing to pick up a bottle before hitting him in the head with it.

McGinest played 15 years in the NFL from 1994-2008 with the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns.

After retiring, he began a career as an analyst, and has worked at NFL Network for several years.