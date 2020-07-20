NFL, NFLPA Reportedly Come To Major Testing Agreement

The NFL and NFLPA have come to a major agreement on COVID-19 testing that could play a major role for the 2020 season.

Roger Goodell intends for the 2020 season to be played as currently scheduled. The players intend to play the season, as well. But first things first – the NFL has to ensure the health of players.

NFL players have voiced their concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic these past few days. It appears the NFL has listened to their concerns.

The NFL and NFLPA have agreed to conduct daily COVID-19 testing. The daily tests will take place for the first two weeks of preseason camp, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero. If the positive testing rate drops to below five percent after the first two weeks, tests will move to every other day.

The NFL and NFLPA agreed to daily COVID-19 testing for the first 2 weeks of camp, after which they’ll look at positivity rates. If the rate drops below 5% for players and Tier 1/Tier 2 individuals, they’ll move to every other day. Important deal as talks continue on other issues. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 20, 2020

One other point worth noting on daily testing: The NFL contracted with a national lab to make sure their testing needs didn’t take resources away from local markets, which Dr. Sills said was "a driving force for us." No negative impact on local supply for hospitals, etc. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 20, 2020

“The NFL and NFLPA agreed to daily COVID-19 testing for the first 2 weeks of camp, after which they’ll look at positivity rates,” Pelissero wrote on Twitter. “If the rate drops below 5% for players and Tier 1/Tier 2 individuals, they’ll move to every other day. Important deal as talks continue on other issues.”

If the NFL conducts daily tests, there’s a very strong chance the season takes place. Daily testing will allow teams to quickly isolate players who test positive. Others who many have come in contact with those who test positive will also isolate for a specified time.

If the NFL follows through on its agreement with the NFLPA, there’s plenty of optimism for the 2020 season.