Right now, the NFL is moving forward as if it will play the 2020 season on time. However, it looks likely that at best, there will be limited stadium capacity for games.

There’s even a chance of no fans being allowed in altogether. If that happens, the loss of revenue for the league could be sizable.

According to the NFL Players Association, the estimated loss could extend into the billions. The NFLPA held a conference call today with league agents to discuss a number of topics, including what will happen if crowds are banned due to COVID-19.

According to longtime NFL reporter Josina Anderson, the NFLPA estimates a “$3 billion loss of revenue” without fans in the stands.

I'm told during the call the NFLPA mentioned there could be a $3 billion dollar loss of revenue potentially without fans in the stands due to CoVid19 this season and thereby could impact the salary cap in 2021. https://t.co/AmGG3nO5sm — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) June 15, 2020

As it stands, NFL facilities have been reopening lately in anticipation of the 2020 season. All teams will reportedly hold training camps locally this summer due to COVID-19. Some squads, like the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers, normally travel to alternate locations during camp.

Earlier today, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that “several” members of the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans have tested positive for coronavirus.

Among them is Dallas star running back Ezekiel Elliott, who expressed his disapproval with news of his diagnosis being made public.

HIPAA ?? — Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) June 15, 2020

My agent only confirmed. The story was already written. Reporters had been called my agent all morning. — Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) June 15, 2020

Elliott is the only one of the reported Dallas and Houston positive tests to be named publicly.