The NFLPA Has Reportedly Estimated Potential Revenue Loss Without Fans At Games

A general view of the San Francisco 49ers stadium.SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 22: A general view of the NFL game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium on October 22, 2015 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Right now, the NFL is moving forward as if it will play the 2020 season on time. However, it looks likely that at best, there will be limited stadium capacity for games.

There’s even a chance of no fans being allowed in altogether. If that happens, the loss of revenue for the league could be sizable.

According to the NFL Players Association, the estimated loss could extend into the billions. The NFLPA held a conference call today with league agents to discuss a number of topics, including what will happen if crowds are banned due to COVID-19.

According to longtime NFL reporter Josina Anderson, the NFLPA estimates a “$3 billion loss of revenue” without fans in the stands.

As it stands, NFL facilities have been reopening lately in anticipation of the 2020 season. All teams will reportedly hold training camps locally this summer due to COVID-19. Some squads, like the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers, normally travel to alternate locations during camp.

Earlier today, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that “several” members of the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans have tested positive for coronavirus.

Among them is Dallas star running back Ezekiel Elliott, who expressed his disapproval with news of his diagnosis being made public.

Elliott is the only one of the reported Dallas and Houston positive tests to be named publicly.

