NFL Offers Update On Its Social Justice Initiative

On Wednesday, the NFL announced significant news regarding its Inspire Change social justice initiative.

The league has renewed grants to 21 national nonprofit partners, totaling $6.5 million in donations.

Originally, the NFL's plan was to commit $250 million to social justice over a 10-year span. Well, roughly $244 million has already been provided to 37 national grant partners over the past five years alone.

Anna Isaacson, the NFL's senior vice president of social responsibility, released a statement on this Wednesday's news.

"The NFL is proud to renew its commitment to these 21 organizations as they continue to drive positive change in communities nationwide," Isaacson said, via NFL.com. "The greater societal needs that these organizations serve represent the core tenets behind Inspire Change, and their meaningful work and measurable impact continue to inspire the NFL in its ongoing quest for social justice."

Grant renewals have been administered to Alabama Appleseed, Anti-Recidivism Coalition, Association for Enterprise for Opportunity, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, Boys & Girls Club of America, Breakthrough Miami, Center for Policing Equity, City Year, Community Justice Exchange, Covenant House, Just City, Ladies of Hope Ministries, MENTOR, Metropolitan Family Services, National Urban League, Oregon Justice Resource Center, Operation HOPE, Per Scholas, Texas Appleseed, US Dream Academy, and Vera Institute of Justice.

Details regarding each nonprofit partner can be found here.