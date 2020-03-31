After months of rumblings regarding a potential change to the NFL’s playoff format, the verdict is finally in. The 2020 season will not feature a traditional 12-team playoff format.

The NFL has been experimenting with new ways it can improve the quality of its game, while also increasing revenue and exposure. Clearly, the league believes expanding the playoff field should help accomplish both tasks.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter confirmed today that a new playoff format was officially approved by the NFL. Wild Card Weekend this season will now consist of six total games. It used to consist of just four games for the first weekend of the postseason.

Now, the NFL will have 14 teams in the playoffs. This means that only one team from each conference will receive a bye week, which now puts an even bigger emphasis on getting the No. 1 seed during the regular season.

Wild Card Weekend for the 2020 NFL season now will consist of three games on Saturday, January 9, and three games on Sunday, January 10, 2021. pic.twitter.com/UsZrrbDj1j — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 31, 2020

Most rule changes for the NFL aren’t put into effect until a year later, but the league is implementing this playoff format for the 2020 season.

If this format was in effect last season, the Los Angeles Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers would’ve made the playoffs.

At the very least, the new format should add more intrigue to the opening round of the playoffs. It’ll also allow fans to enjoy three games on Saturday and three games on Sunday.

NFL fans, do you like this new playoff format?