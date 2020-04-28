NFL Officially Sets Dates For The 2021 Draft In Cleveland

Despite all the hurdles that teams had to overcome this year, the 2020 NFL Draft was quite successful. As for next year’s draft, the dates have already been scheduled.

The 2021 NFL Draft will take place in Cleveland, meanwhile the 2022 NFL Draft will be set in Las Vegas to make up for losing the event this year due to health concerns.

On Tuesday morning, the NFL announced the dates for the 2021 draft in Cleveland. The first round will begin on April 29 and the entire draft won’t finish until May 1. This means the event will be a week later than the 2020 NFL Draft.

David Gilbert, the CEO of Greater Cleveland Sports Commission and Destination Cleveland, released a statement on how Cleveland will prepare for the draft.

“We, along with our partners at the NFL, the Cleveland Browns and the City of Cleveland, are steadfast in our commitment to ensuring the health and safety of all spectators and participants,” Gilbert said. “We’re working tirelessly to make this the best Draft event yet – for the NFL and its fans as well as for the Cleveland community.”

Cleveland fans are so passionate about their sports teams, so you just know the atmosphere for the 2021 NFL Draft will be incredible.

It’ll also be great to see prospects on stage to shake NFL commissioner Roger Goodell’s hand once again.

Let the countdown for the 2021 NFL Draft officially begin.