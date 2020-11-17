NFL’s Monday Night Football Officiating Crew Will Make History

NFL officiating history will be made on Monday Night Football next week when the Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The officiating crew for Rams-Bucs will be the first all-Black contingent in league history, according to USA TODAY’s Jarrett Bell. Veteran referee Jerome Boger, in his 17th season with the NFL, will lead the crew.

“This historic Week 11 crew is a testament to the countless and immeasurable contributions of Black officials to the game, their exemplary performance, and to the power of inclusion that is the hallmark of this great game,” NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent told USA TODAY.

Supporting Boger will be umpire Barry Anderson, down judge Julian Mapp, line judge Carl Johnson, field judge Dale Shaw, side judge Anthony Jeffries and back judge Greg Steed.

Boger previously served as the alternate official for Super Bowl XLV in 2011 and was the referee of Super Bowl XLVII two years later.

Bucs-Rams will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET next Monday night from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

ESPN will broadcast the action.