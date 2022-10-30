NFL Owner Disturbed By Message At Stadium Yesterday

JACKSONVILLE, FL - SEPTEMBER 30: A general view of TIAA Bank Field during the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New York Jets on September 30, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

An antisemitic message was put on display outside TIAA Bank Field during Saturday's Florida vs. Georgia game.

Florida and Georgia released a joint statement about the disturbing message on Sunday.

"The University of Florida and the University of Georgia together denounce these and all acts of antisemitism and other forms of hatred and intolerance," the statement continued. "We are proud to be home to strong and thriving Jewish communities at UGA and UF, and we stand together against hate."

Jaguars owner Shad Khan released his own statement.

The NFL owner is disturbed by what took place outside the stadium on Saturday.

Hateful messages like the one displayed outside the stadium have no place in this world.

Good for Florida, Georgia and the Jaguars for speaking out.