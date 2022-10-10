NFL Owner Is Expected To Fire Head Coach On Monday

CHARLOTTE, NC - SEPTEMBER 17: Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers drops back to pass against the Buffalo Bills during their game at Bank of America Stadium on September 17, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

An NFL head coach is expected to be fired on Monday morning.

The Carolina Panthers once again looked miserable on Sunday, falling to the San Francisco 49ers.

It's become clear at this point that the Matt Rhule era is not going to work out.

Will Panthers owner David Tepper fire the head coach on Monday morning?

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio is expecting it.

"If everything I've come to believe about Panthers owner David Tepper is true, he'll fire Matt Rhule tomorrow," he tweeted on Sunday night.

The Panthers have been incredibly disappointing under Rhule's leadership.

Carolina will likely move on at some point, but will it be on Monday morning?