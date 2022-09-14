NFL Owner Officially Removed From 4 Different Committees

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 07: Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross looks on from the sideline during warmups before the Dolphins met the Baltimore Ravens in a game at Sun Life Stadium on December 7, 2014 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross remains suspended until Oct. 17 for illegally tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton.

As part of the league's punishment, he'll also indefinitely lose some power among the owners.

According to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, the NFL has officially removed Ross from four committees. He will no longer serve on the finance, owned and operating media, international, and sports betting panels.

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson will replace Ross on the finance committee. Elizabeth Blackburn, the granddaughter of Cincinnati Bengals owner Mike Brown, will receive her first assignment on the international committee.

Sandra Douglass Morgan, the first-year Las Vegas Raiders team president, will utilize her past experience as chairwoman of the Nevada Gaming Control Board on the sports betting subdivision.

Nobody is taking Ross' spot on the owned-and-operated media committee.

The league also fined Ross $1.5 million and stripped the Dolphins of a 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-rounder.