NFL Owner Reportedly Skipped Team's Final Game

An NFL owner reportedly no-showed his team's final game of the 2022 regular season.

Washington hosted Dallas at FedEx Field on Sunday afternoon. The Commanders upset the Cowboys, to finish the regular season with a victory.

But the team's owner was not in attendance.

According to a report, Dan Snyder was not at the Commanders vs. Cowboys game on Sunday.

"Told by a source that co-owner Dan Snyder did not attend the game, what could have been his last as owner. Co-owner Tanya Snyder was in attendance," John Keim tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

The Snyders are believed to be seriously considering the sale of the franchise.

It's possible it could happen this offseason, which means Snyder might have attended his last game as the team's owner.