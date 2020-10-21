NFL Owner Reveals How Late The Super Bowl Could Be This Year

Over the past few weeks, the NFL has had to reschedule several games do to COVID-19 outbreaks among a handful of teams.

The NFL reworked the schedule just over a week ago in a move that impacts several organizations. Meanwhile, the Tennessee Titans – the team hardest hit by the virus to date – still hasn’t missed any games.

However, if things turn worse for the league in the coming weeks, that could cause the Super Bowl to be pushed back. According to recent comments from Packers CEO Mark Murphy, the Super Bowl could be pushed as far back as four weeks.

The league obviously hopes that won’t be necessary. However, it’s important to note the NFL is realistic about the possibility of the virus continuing to wreak havoc on the NFL season.

Here’s what Murphy had to say, via Pro Football Talk:

“We could move the Super Bowl back as far as four weeks,” Murphy said. “Obviously, we’d prefer not to do that, but you do have that flexibility if we run into a number of outbreaks with different teams or if we have to kind of move the schedule back.”

The NFL already announced he cancellation of the Pro Bowl, which makes pushing the playoffs and potentially the Super Bowl back easy.

Obviously, the league would like to keep the schedule as is, but that’s not the reality.

Hopefully the season can remain on track.