NFL Owners Are Holding A Conference Call This Afternoon

After apparently failing to fully address some of the league’s biggest concerns last week, the NFL owners are primed for another conference call.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the NFL owners will have a new conference call today at 2 p.m. EST. This call will be a follow-up to a Friday conference call that flew under the radar.

Per Schefter’s report, the purpose of this meeting will be to “finalize health and safety measures, financial arrangements, and reducing or eliminating preseason games.” Those unaddressed issues and many others have been the subject of widespread criticism from many players.

The NFL has been taking a lot of heat from fans and players alike for squandering the last four months. It’s mid-July, NFL training camps are around the corner, and there’s still no resolution to these issues.

Updated: owners meeting at 2 ET today. https://t.co/RWNxMlDTeQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 20, 2020

According to ProFootballTalk, the NFL and the NFLPA aren’t exactly on the same wavelength as far as priorities go. The NFL wants health and finances to be inextricably linked. Meanwhile, the NFLPA wants to prioritize health and safety above all else.

The NFL also wants to ensure that the players eat a big portion of the anticipated losses from lost revenue. As a result, proposals to the NFLPA have included salary cap reductions for the next couple of years.

There is a lot of ground for the NFL owners to cover at their conference call. Any problems that they fail to address will be entirely on them.