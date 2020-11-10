NFL Owners Reportedly Approve Contingency Plan For Postseason

The NFL has reportedly agreed to terms on a contingency plan for this year’s league playoffs in the event of games getting canceled.

The NFL postseason was already expanded to 14 teams (seven in each conference) prior to the start of this season. However, earlier this month, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported that the league competition committee was preparing an alternate schedule in case regular season games get called off.

The reported proposal would expand the playoff field to 16 teams, with eight teams each in the AFC and NFC getting in. The bracket would be reseeded and feature the No. 1 seed vs the No. 8 seed, No. 2 vs. No. 7 and so on and so forth.

According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, NFL owners have approved a potential 16-team playoff bracket, but without any reseeding, in the event that “meaningful games” are canceled due to COVID-19.

That means that division winners would still earn home games, regardless of where they would rank on overall record.

NFL owners unanimously approved a contingency plan to expand the playoff field from 14 to 16 teams if meaningful games are canceled because of COVID-19 — but NOT re-seed them, per Commissioner Roger Goodell. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 10, 2020

Keep in mind, this contingency format would only go into effect if there are games canceled–not postponed. All games that have been moved so far due to the pandemic have been made up.

However, as the season rolls on and bye weeks disappear, the possibility of games disappearing totally becomes more likely. Let’s hope it doesn’t come to that though.