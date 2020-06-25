NFL Owners Reportedly Approve Proposal For Stadiums

The NFL is going to everything in its power to minimize the amount of revenue it could lose this season because of the pandemic. As a result, the first six to eight rows in every NFL stadium will be off limits to fans.

It’s unclear at this time if the NFL will allow fans to attend games during the regular season. There have been rumors about teams following their respective state’s guidelines.

We’re starting to get an idea of how stadiums will look though this fall. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the owners have approved a proposal to cover the seats closest to the field and place sponsor logos over them.

Other professional sports leagues have tried this idea to generate revenue during these tough times. If the NFL wants to avoid losing millions of dollars this year, offering up sponsorships like this would help avoid that problem.

NFL owners approved a proposal today to cover the seats closest to the field, then place sponsor logos over those seat coverings. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 25, 2020

This move would also allow players to have some distance from fans – if they’re allowed to attend games.

At this point, it’s evident the NFL will not have packed stadiums this fall. Whether or not they can go with half capacity is something that will have to get answered in the coming months.

Sports around the world are making adjustments on a day-to-day basis due to the ongoing pandemic. We’ll see if the NFL has any other stadium proposals in mind regarding the 2020 season.