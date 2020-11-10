NFL Owners Reportedly Considering 3 Plans For Season Finish

The NFL has had to adjust multiple times this season because of pandemic-related game cancellations. The league is reportedly considering three different plans on how to finish out the season.

Roger Goodell and the NFL did itself no favors by not adding in an extra week at the end of the season. A Week 18 could’ve served as an opportunity to reschedule games that had to be cancelled this season because of the pandemic. A Week 18 is reportedly one of the NFL’s plans on how to finish out the season.

The league is considering three plans on how to finish the season, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. The first plan is to continue on how the season is currently schedule – which is the NFL’s preferred plan. Plan B is to add a Week 18. Plan C would also add a Week 18 and would also expand the postseason to 16 teams.

All three plans will depend on how these next few weeks shake out. If the league can limit game cancellations, it’ll likely stick with its current plan. But if more games end up being cancelled, the NFL will likely look to plan B or C.

“As explained last week, the league’s preference continues to be playing 256 games in 17 weeks,” Florio writes. “Plan B consists of an eighteenth week, for games that had to be postponed and couldn’t be fit within the 17-week window. Plan C, an expanded postseason, could happen if even only one game can’t be played despite an 18-week season.”

