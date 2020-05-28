NFL Owners Reportedly Decide On Onside Kick Proposal

It looks like the NFL onside kick is here to stay – for a while longer at least.

According to NFL insider Albert Breer, the NFL owners tabled a proposal to modify the onside kick. Under the proposed change, teams looking to get the ball back after scoring would get a 4th-and-15 situation. If converted successfully, the team would have the ball back and get a shot at another drive.

However, the ball would be placed at the team’s 25-yard line. Failing to convert would give opponents the ball in field goal range and only five yards short of the red zone.

As some reporters and analysts pointed out, the new proposal could add a new crop of problems – and some added inequity in the game. For starters, teams with better offenses would have significantly better chances at converting it. Others felt that the traditional onside kick was simply worth preserving, despite its dangers.

Per source, the onside kick proposal did NOT pass. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 28, 2020

The now-defunct AAF and XFL both tried tweaking the onside kick rule during the brief existences. In the XFL specifically, an identical rule was implemented with some success.

But it’s always possible that the NFL owners revisit this issue at a later date. All it takes is one big game where an onside kick affected an outcome or caused an injury to make people reconsider.

Do you want the NFL to keep the onside kick, or do you agree with the proposal?