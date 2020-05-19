NFL Owners Reportedly ‘Table’ Controversial Rooney Rule Change

Late last week, a report emerged suggesting the NFL was considering a new proposal for future seasons.

According to a report from NFL reporter Jim Trotter, the league intended on proposing a significant change to the Rooney Rule. One change was reportedly to “incentivize the hiring of minorities as head coaches or primary football executives by rewarding teams with improved draft slots.”

Immediately after the potential rule change emerged, it drew backlash from fans and analysts. Just a few days later, the NFL reportedly table the rule change.

“NFL owners have tabled the resolution to incentivize the hiring of minority coaches and general managers,” Trotter reported on Tuesday afternoon.

BREAKING: NFL owners have tabled the resolution to incentivize the hiring of minority coaches and general managers, per source. — Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) May 19, 2020

At his state of the league address, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell made it clear the current Rooney Rule wasn’t working. At least not enough.

“Clearly we are not where we want to be on this level,” he said. “It’s clear we need to change. We have already begun discussing those changes, what stages we can take next to determine better outcomes.”

The league’s latest proposal wasn’t the best step towards updating the Rooney Rule. However, the league did make one change to the process for interviewing coaching candidates.

Owners have reportedly voted to approve the resolution that would prevent teams from blocking assistant coaches from interviewing for coordinator positions.

We’ll see what the NFL’s next plan of attack is.