NFL Planning Special ‘Monday Night Football’ Week In 2022

Even in its worst years, the NFL remains the ratings king of the United States. But that isn’t going to stop one broadcaster from changing things up on Monday Night Football a bit to see how fans react.

According to Sports Business Journal, ESPN and ABC will be broadcasting two Monday Night Football games on the same night. The two games will be only one hour apart.

Monday Night Football is usually broadcast on ESPN and local stations. Week 1 of the NFL season always features two MNF games back-to-back. But there have never been two MNF broadcasts simultaneously.

Per the report, it’s unknown when this unique broadcast will take place. But it is expected to occur within the first four weeks of the season.

ESPN and the NFL have a new contract set to go into effect in 2023. Under the new deal, ABC will get three Monday Night Football games per year.

Sports Business Journal speculates that the 2022 NFL season is being used as a “bridge year” to prep for the new paradigm moving forward.

Monday Night Football is an NFL institution that dates back to the early days of the AFL-NFL merger. It has been the broadcast for some of the most iconic moments in sports history from Howard Cosell announcing the assassination of JFK to Antonio Freeman’s game-winning touchdown to numerous postgame meltdowns.

The broadcast is on the verge of some pretty significant changes. It will be interesting to see how they get implemented.