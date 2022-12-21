NFL Player Considering Change To Different Sport

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 24: A detailed view of an NFL shield logo painted on the field before the game between the Detroit Lions and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field on November 24, 2013 in Detroit, Michigan. The Buccaneers defeated the Lions 24-21. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/Detroit Lions/Getty Images)

Devin Funchess isn't ruling out an NFL comeback, but he's also aiming to play another sport.

In an interview with Brandon Robinson of Bally Sports, the wide receiver-turned-tight end said his agent has heard from three NFL playoff contenders. However, he's attempting to play basketball professionally.

"I know I'd have to go overseas and play to get some film, but after that, my dream growing up was to play in the NBA," Funchess said. "So that's my main goal. That's what I'm going to make happen."

Funchess hasn't played basketball for a "real team" since high school in 2010. While playing football at Michigan, he said he would have tried out for the basketball team if football coach Brady Hoke allowed him to play both sports.

Funchess hasn't played in the NFL since securing three catches in his only game for the Indianapolis Colts in 2019. The Detroit Lions signed the 6-foot-4, 22-pound pass-catcher in the summer but cut him before finalizing their 53-man roster.

He acknowledged that he'd have to prove his hoops prowess before any NBA teams pay attention. It's a longshot, but the 28-year-old believes he still has time to turn his dream into a reality.