NFL Player Suing United Airlines After Alleged Sexual Harassment By Other Passenger

An unnamed NFL player and another man are suing United Airlines after what sounds like a pretty awful cross-country flying experience. According to the lawsuit, flight attendants failed to move a female passenger who harassed the athlete.

According to Bleacher Report’s Master Tesfatsion, the incident took place on a Feb. 10 red-eye flight from Los Angeles to Newark. The player has chosen not to reveal his identity.

Per the report, the woman removed the player’s facemask, which was being worn for health concerns, without his consent, after telling him he looked “frightening” with it on. She went on to allegedly grab the man’s genitals. It took four complaints by the NFL player and another man in the row before she was moved.

“Our wish would be that in the future no passengers’ multiple warnings and complaints to flight attendants, the onboard authority figures, will go unheaded until it’s too late and the damage has been done,” wrote Darwish and Azizian Law Firms in their joint statement about the lawsuit. “United has an obligation to keep its passengers safe.”

The lawsuit claims the woman previously asked the NFL player why he wore a face mask. He said it’s due to the growing COVID-19 concerns. The woman said he looked “frightening” with the mask on. The NFL player also claims the woman was intoxicated and taking perscription pills. — Master (@MasterTes) May 20, 2020

The unidentified NFL player and “John Doe 2” are seeking compensatory and punitive damages. A statement I received from attorneys Darren Darwish and Benji Azizian: pic.twitter.com/5LxX2BblLr — Master (@MasterTes) May 20, 2020

“This matter is about accountability; not just from United but the assailant as well,” the statement goes on to read. “Those with a duty to others should be held accountable for their failures to uphold their responsibilities.”

Based on Tesfatsion’s report of the incident, this sounds like horrendous conduct by the woman, and something that could have been handled more proactively.

We’ll have more on the incident as it comes out.