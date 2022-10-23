NFL Player Reportedly Arrested In Miami During Bye Week

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 11: A general view of the stadium before the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints game on September 11, 2017 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

An NFL player has reportedly been arrested in Miami during his team's bye week.

According to Andy Slater, Minnesota Vikings lineman Oli Udoh has been arrested.

The Vikings are on a bye week and Udoh was reportedly in Miami over the weekend.

"Minnesota Vikings’ Oli Udoh was arrested on Saturday in Miami. The NFL offensive lineman was talking to a woman in the bathroom line at a nightclub, followed her in, and then wouldn’t leave, sources tell me. Udoh got charged with disorderly conduct and resisting," he reported.

Udoh, 25, was a sixth round draft pick out of Elon in 2019. He's been with the Vikings since the beginning of his NFL career.

The Vikings, 5-1 on the year, are on a bye this week.

It reportedly has not been a good one for Udoh, though.