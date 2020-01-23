NFL Players Are Making Fun Of Stephen A. Smith’s Boxing Video

Stephen A. Smith usually goes viral once per week for a rant that he’ll unleash on ESPN’s First Take. This time around he’s receiving attention for his boxing skills.

Earlier this week there was a video released of Smith throwing a few uppercuts. In the video it’s pretty clear that he’s working with a trainer.

Some people find it impressive that Smith is training at 52 years old, meanwhile others are poking fun at the ESPN personality.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis recently trolled Smith on Twitter by saying “He talks too crazy to fight like this.”

Lewis is referring to how Smith constantly calls out players or teams for their performance. Clearly he isn’t impressed with Smith’s boxing technique.

Here’s the reaction from Lewis and the video of Smith going viral:

He talk toooo crazy to fight like this. https://t.co/O0LnCTaZ5V — Jourdan Lewis (@JourdanJD) January 23, 2020

Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram also reacted, saying Smith should be mad at whoever posted the video.

“He should be heated at whoever posted this,” he wrote.

😂😂😭😭😭😭😭 He should be heated at whoever posted this — Mark Ingram II (@markingram21) January 22, 2020

NFL players have publicly criticized Smith in the past for his takes on ESPN. It wouldn’t be all that surprising if more players join Lewis and Ingram make fun of Smith’s right hook.

If Smith ever finds this tweet from Lewis, he might be inclined to call him out publicly on First Take. After all, he loves clashing with Cowboys fans and players.