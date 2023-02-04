NFL Players Furious Over Potential 'Hip-Drop Tackle' Ban

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: Tony Pollard #20 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts on the field after suffering an injury against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Levi's Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, announced on Friday that a discussion will be had this offseason about the "hip-drop tackle."

This type of tackle occurs when the defender grabs the ball carrier from behind and pulls them down while dropping their own body weight to the ground. This type of tackle resulted in Cowboys running back Tony Pollard suffering a serious ankle injury.

The "hip-drop tackle" was banned by the National Rugby League in Australia.

Although the NFL is trying to enforce safety, it's pretty evident the players think this tackle should be allowed to stay.

Jevon Holland of the Dolphins said, "It's getting outta hand now."

"Absolutely ridiculous," Trent Taylor of the Bengals said.

Adrian Amos of the Packers tweeted, "they about to have us getting dragged down the field like we trying to tackle Spike from the Little Giants."

Richard Sherman believes banning the "hip-drop tackle" would be overkill.

"A desperation wrap up trying to prevent a ball carrier from gaining extra yards," Sherman tweeted. "There isn't one player saying 'hey I’m about to drop my weight on his ankle when I tackle him.' Defense is Hard enough with the rules about roughing the QB and interference. This would be overkill."

Playing defense in the NFL is already hard enough. Banning this tackle would put them in an even more difficult spot.