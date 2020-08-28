NFL Insider Says Some Players May Sit Out Game In Protest

The NBA may be ready to get back on the court after protests against the shooting of Jacob Blake, but that doesn’t mean the NFL players are.

According to NFL insider Jim Trotter, “a few prominent Black players” are considering sitting out an NFL game in solidarity with the protests. Per the report, these players are “tired, frustrated and emotional.”

Trotter warned that NFL owners should be careful moving forward. He pointed out that while the number of players considering sitting out are “only a few” right now, the numbers could quickly swell.

Over a quarter of the NFL has opted to cancel recent practices over the shooting and protests in Kenosha. Others are protesting in their own way, without stopping practice. But nearly every team is showing solidarity with the protests in one way or another.

NFL owners should be careful. A few prominent Black players are telling me they want to sit out a game to make their feelings felt & force change/action. They are tired, frustrated and emotional. It’s only a few at this point, but sparks become flames & flames become infernos. — Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) August 28, 2020

The NBA, WNBA and MLB all opted to postpone games to show solidarity with the protests. But the NFL seems to be on a very different page in that regards.

If it’s only a few players protesting instead of an entire team, the message won’t get across as well. The teams with the protesters will also be adversely affected by it.

It’s a complicated issue to be sure. But these are incredibly complicated and difficult times.

Will we see a large swath of NFL players choose not to play to protest the Jacob Blake shooting?

[Jim Trotter]