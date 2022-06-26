NFL Players React To The Supreme Court's Abortion Ruling
The United States Supreme Court reversed the ruling of Roe vs. Wade this week, leaving abortion law up to the states.
The ruling sparked major reaction, both on social media and outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.
Several NFL players immediately took to social media to share their reactions on the decision.
Here's how some players across the league reacted to the controversial ruling.
The time of "sticking to sports" is far gone.
Like it or not, athletes are going to share their opinions on social media.