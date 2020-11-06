There’s nothing more nerve-wracking as a sports fan than watching an NFL playoff game go to overtime. Although it might sound a tad strange, the league’s rules for overtime actually change when the postseason arrives.

Perhaps the biggest complaint when it comes to the NFL’s overtime rules during the regular season is the fact that teams can settle for a tie. During the 2020 regular season, the Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles actually played for the tie since both sides were struggling to move the chains in overtime.

With the NFL playoffs on the horizon, it’s time to look at the league’s playoff overtime rules. After all, we’ve seen plenty of overtime thrillers over the last couple of postseasons.

What are the NFL playoff overtime rules?

Unlike the regular season overtime rules, the NFL does not run 10-minute periods during the playoffs. Instead, the league puts a full 15 minutes on the clock.

As per usual, the NFL’s officiating crew conducts a coin toss at midfield to decide which team will receive the ball first to start overtime. The visiting team captain always gets to call the toss.

Even though a few overtime rules change for the playoffs, one important rule remains the same. If the team that gets the ball first scores a touchdown on the opening possession, the game is over. The NFL world saw that rule on display last season, as Kirk Cousins threw a game-winning touchdown pass to Kyle Rudolph in overtime on Wild Card weekend to lead the Minnesota Vikings to a win over the New Orleans Saints.

If the team that starts overtime with the ball ends up giving the ball back to their opponent without putting any points on the board, the next score wins the game. That being said, a field goal on the opening drive would leave the window open for the opposing team to possibly extend the game by evening up the score.

However, the main difference between the regular season and the playoffs is that NFL overtime games cannot end in a tie during the postseason. In the event the score is still tied at the end of the first overtime period, a second overtime period will be put in effect.

What are the rules for double overtime in the NFL?

It’s rare for NFL teams to send a game into double overtime, but it has happened in the past. So you must be wondering, who gets the ball first to start the second overtime period? Well, it turns out the two teams resume play almost as if it’s a normal half of football. Whoever had the ball to end the first overtime period will keep possession.

Since a double-overtime scenario is considered another half, NFL teams receive three timeouts. Remember, teams only receive two timeouts for overtime during the regular season.

At this point in the game, the next team to score wins. Fans in the stands during a double-overtime game can essentially cut the tension in the air with a knife, as both teams are on their toes trying desperately hard to hang on.

NFL teams are also extremely desperate to seal the deal in double overtime because if they don’t another period of football awaits. To make matters worse, there is no halftime intermission if a game goes into a third overtime period.

Although it’s possible for teams to enter a third overtime during the playoffs, it has never happened before in the history of the NFL.

How many NFL playoff games have gone to double overtime?

As mentioned before, the NFL has held double-overtime games in the past. In fact, the league has seen six games go to double overtime over the course of its existence.

The first-ever NFL playoff game to go to double overtime occurred in 1962, as the Dallas Texans beat the Houston Oilers in the AFL Championship game. Roughly nine years later, the Miami Dolphins defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round.

Back in 1977, the Oakland Raiders beat the Baltimore Colts in a 37-31 shootout. The following double-overtime game took place in 1987, as Bernie Kosar led the Cleveland Browns to a thrilling win over the New York Jets.

There have only been a pair of double-overtime games since 2000. The Carolina Panthers narrowly defeated the St. Louis Rams back in 2004, and then Joe Flacco and the Baltimore Ravens upset Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos in 2013 to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl.

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker ended up kicking a 47-yard field goal for the win in double overtime, but it was considered a controversial victory since he took a practice kick between overtime periods. That’s technically not allowed, and yet it’s also not a penalty so Tucker took advantage of that gray area in the rulebook.

What would happen if NFL teams go through four overtime periods?

Who knows if we’ll ever witness an overtime game during the NFL playoffs that even makes it to four overtime periods. Let’s just say it does for argument’s sake, what would happen if teams can’t decide a winner after a whopping eight quarters of football?

If there is no winner at the end of the fourth overtime period, there will be another coin toss. The two teams would then continue to battle it out until a winner emerges.

Will the NFL playoff overtime rules change in the future?

There has been some serious pushback when it comes to the NFL’s overtime rules, especially since the team on the opening possession could win the game with a touchdown drive. It’s somewhat unfair for a team to send a game into overtime without their offense ever touching the field.

During the 2018-19 playoffs, the Chiefs fell short to the Patriots in the AFC Championship game because Tom Brady led his team down the field on the first drive in overtime. Patrick Mahomes never received a shot at redemption, as the former MVP had to watch his defense give up the game-winning touchdown.

Kansas City actually submitted a rule change proposal to the NFL competition committee that would allow both teams the opportunity to possess the ball at least one time in overtime, even if the first team scores a touchdown.

That proposal from the Chiefs was eventually dropped, but it would not be a surprise at all if we see the NFL eventually make changes to its overtime rules for postseason games.