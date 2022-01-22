There Are 2 NFL Playoff Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

The Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs is here and a trip to the conference title games are on the line. Two huge playoff games will kick off later this afternoon.

Last weekend, the Cincinnati Bengals found their first playoff win in over 30 years with a victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. That set up a date with the No. 1 seed Tennessee Titans – who are well-rested.

Tennessee welcomes back star running back Derrick Henry, who missed a significant portion of the season with a broken foot. However, a steel plate inserted into that foot – and plenty of rest – should allow Henry to see the bulk of the carries today.

Meanwhile, in the NFC, a rematch from the NFC title game two years ago pits the Green Bay Packers against the San Francisco 49ers. In that game, the 49ers routed the Packers en route to a Super Bowl appearance.

This time around, Green Bay enters as a 5.5-point favorite and a well-rested team. The Packers welcomed back stars like David Bakhtiari, Za’Darius Smith and Jaire Alexander over the past two weeks.

Here’s the full schedule for today’s games:

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans at 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS

San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers at 8:15 p.m. ET on FOX

Which teams will advance to their respective conference title game?

We’ll find out in a few hours.