There Are 8 NFL Preseason Games Today - Here's The Schedule

The second week of the preseason is in full swing, as there are eight intriguing matchups on the schedule for this Saturday.

Josh Allen will suit up for the Buffalo Bills this afternoon when they face the Denver Broncos on NFL Network. It'll be the first time he gets live reps in a game since their heartbreaking loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round.

Speaking of the Chiefs, they'll square off against the Washington Commanders in their second preseason game. A lot of eyes will be on rookie quarterback Sam Howell, especially after the debut he had last weekend. This game will also be available on NFL Network.

The third game that'll be nationally televised on NFL Network includes the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans. With Tom Brady away from the team, Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask should see more playing time.

Here's the full schedule:

Broncos vs. Bills - 1 p.m. ET

Lions vs. Colts - 1 p.m. ET

Commanders vs. Chiefs - 4 p.m. ET

49ers vs. Vikings - 7 p.m. ET

Buccaneers vs. Titans 7 p.m. ET

Raiders vs. Dolphins - 7 p.m. ET

Steelers vs. Jaguars - 7 p.m. ET

Cowboys vs. Chargers - 10 p.m. ET

Saturday night's showdown between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars should be interesting. Kenny Pickett could really help out his stock with another strong performance.

The Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers, meanwhile, will cap off this Saturday at SoFi Stadium. It'll be the fourth game featured on NFL Network.

This is shaping up to be another exciting weekend of preseason football.