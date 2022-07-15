NFL Punter Has Honest Admission About Jon Gruden

SANTA CLARA, CA - NOVEMBER 01: Head coach Jon Gruden of the Oakland Raiders looks on during warm ups prior to their game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on November 1, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Another troublesome story has come to light concerning former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden.

Marquette King, previously a punter for the Raiders, spoke out on Gruden's tenure with the team this week.

He says he was cut without ever meeting with Gruden, claiming it was a decision based on "hate."

“As soon as I showed up, Reggie was telling me that Gruden doesn’t want me there,” King said. “We’re about to let you go, we’re gonna put you on the wire, and it’s gonna hit the news soon.”

He added, “I never met the guy before. I never talked to him. . . . I never got a chance to meet any of them. I never got a chance to talk to any of them. It was just the weirdest thing ever. It actually kind of hurt. It felt like a loss."

King continued, “Raiders felt like home. That was home. Staying in the bay was home. Wearing those colors, I couldn’t see myself wearing any other color. I honestly should’ve took a year off. I was just so scarred from that, man. Feeling like somebody just has a motive behind just letting you go. I honestly don’t understand. I think it was hate. That’s what I feel like. That’s the only way you can be like that towards somebody if you never met them. I don’t know, some people just got hate in their heart.”

It's plausible Gruden didn't care how well King punted, instead vouching to cut the veteran due to his personality.

An unfortunate development considering all that's come to past concerning Gruden.