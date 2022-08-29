NFL Punter Was Cut After Refusing A Pay Cut

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 19: A pair of F-16 fighter jets perform a flyover in a general view before a game between the Denver Broncos and the Cincinnati Bengals at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on November 19, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

An NFL punter was reportedly cut after he refused a pay cut on Monday.

According to reports, the Denver Broncos released Sam Martin on Monday.

Martin, 32, reportedly told the Broncos he would not accept any form of a pay cut.

"Sam Martin is being released today by Denver after indicating he would refuse any pay reduction. He was a top 5 punter statistically in 2021 and set Broncos all-time record for net punting last season. Will have interest," Ian Rapoport reports.

The Bills could be a landing spot for Martin, who's been in the league since 2013.

Martin signed a three-year, $7.05 million contract with the Broncos in 2020.