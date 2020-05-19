NFL QB Josh McCown Had Great Response To Joy Taylor’s Tweet

On Tuesday morning, Colin Cowherd and fellow “the Herd with Colin Cowherd” host Joy Taylor talked about the impact of a player’s legacy if they played on more than one team.

The conversation started in part thanks to Aaron Rodgers’ comments about possibly not finishing his career in Green Bay. Rodgers suggested the team drafting Jordan Love means he might have to play for another team.

Would that diminish his career? Not according to Taylor and Cowherd, who both agreed that Peyton Manning’s second Super Bowl – with the Denver Broncos – helped secure his legacy.

Not long after the conversation took place, Taylor placed the video on Twitter. Veteran NFL quarterback Josh McCown couldn’t help but weigh in on the discussion.

“How many more we talkin?” McCown asked in jest.

How many more we talkin? https://t.co/gSYD2ICjYM — Josh McCown (@JoshMcCown12) May 19, 2020

McCown started his career as a third-round picks of the Arizona Cardinals in 2002. The 40-year-old quarterback has since played for 10 more NFL teams, bringing his career total to 11.

He also had a stint in the United Football League in the middle of his NFL career. After initially retiring following the 2018 season, McCown came out of retirement to play one last time.

McCown, one of the more traveled veterans in the NFL, became the oldest quarterback in league history to make his playoff debut in 2019.

He came in for an injured Carson Wentz as the Philadelphia Eagles battled the Seattle Seahawks.