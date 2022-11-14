NFL Quarterback Cries During Postgame Press Conference

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 25: Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders waits in the tunnel prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 25, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Raiders 19-10. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr cried during his team's postgame press conference on Sunday evening.

The Raiders fell to the Colts on Sunday afternoon, losing to first-time head coach Jeff Saturday.

Following the game, Carr broke down in tears during his postgame press conference.

"I'm sorry for being emotional. I'm just pissed off... what we put our bodies through just to sleep at night," Carr said.

It was tough to watch.

Carr clearly cares deeply about the game and this year's Raiders team.

Unfortunately for him, they just haven't played anywhere close to the level needed to be a playoff contender.

Perhaps Las Vegas can finish the 2022 regular season strong, but it's not looking good right now.