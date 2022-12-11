NFL Quarterback Is Expected To Demand A Trade

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 8: A general view of the stadium during the NFC Wild Card game between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Giants at Lambeau Field on January 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The 2023 offseason is going to be an interesting one in Green Bay.

Aaron Rodgers is expected by most to return for another season - likely with the Packers, but perhaps with someone else - and if he's back in Green Bay, we could have a trade situation.

Packers backup quarterback Jordan Love is expected to demand a trade if Rodgers is back.

“I had a really great conversation with Jordan [Love] on Friday afternoon,” Green Bay insider Jason Wilde said. “I think he very clearly, even though he wouldn’t flat-out say it, he does not want to sit for another year. So, if we get to year four, and Rodgers does come back, I am fairly confident that he will seek a trade.”

Love was a first round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. It's pretty rare for first round quarterbacks to sit for four seasons.

No one would blame the young quarterback if he demands a trade as expected.