NFL Quarterback Is Expected To Demand A Trade
The 2023 offseason is going to be an interesting one in Green Bay.
Aaron Rodgers is expected by most to return for another season - likely with the Packers, but perhaps with someone else - and if he's back in Green Bay, we could have a trade situation.
Packers backup quarterback Jordan Love is expected to demand a trade if Rodgers is back.
“I had a really great conversation with Jordan [Love] on Friday afternoon,” Green Bay insider Jason Wilde said. “I think he very clearly, even though he wouldn’t flat-out say it, he does not want to sit for another year. So, if we get to year four, and Rodgers does come back, I am fairly confident that he will seek a trade.”
Love was a first round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. It's pretty rare for first round quarterbacks to sit for four seasons.
No one would blame the young quarterback if he demands a trade as expected.