NFL Quarterback Is Getting Booed At Home On Sunday

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 25: Zach Wilson #2 and head coach Robert Saleh of the New York Jets talk during warmups before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium on September 25, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Zach Wilson had a roller-coaster return to the New York Jets' starting lineup.

Weeks after getting benched for Mike White, last year's No. 2 pick replaced an injured White in Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions. While he made some big plays, he also struggled at times, including an interception to Jerry Jacobs.

Jets fans lost their patience with Wilson. Per The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt, the MetLife Stadium crowd booed the home team's quarterback.

And no, they probably weren't saying Boo-ach.

Although the Jets lost their last two games, fans rallied behind White. The 2018 fifth-round pick posted 952 passing yards and accounted for four touchdowns in three starts.

However, those jeers turned to cheers when Wilson threw a go-ahead touchdown to tight end C.J. Uzomah. Despite some rough patches, Wilson has 265 passing yards and two touchdowns in one of his strongest performances.

The Jets are attempting to maintain their positioning in the AFC playoff picture by preserving a 17-13 lead late in the fourth quarter.