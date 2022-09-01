NFL Quarterback Reportedly Filed Grievance Against Former Team

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN - MAY 3: Helmets belonging to the Minnesota Vikings are seen during a rookie minicamp on May 3, 2012 at Winter Park in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Quarterback Nate Stanley has filed a grievance against the Minnesota Vikings.

According to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Stanley claimed he was experiencing a nerve injury that affected his leg and foot when the Vikings waived him before training camp in July.

He contends that he should get paid by the team because of the football-related injury.

Per Tomasson, the NFL has put a $172,000 amount on Minnesota's salary cap while examining the grievance. Stanley's contract called for a $420,000 payout if an injury prevented him from playing in the 2022 season.

Stanley threw 68 touchdowns during his four years at Iowa before Minnesota selected him in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Wisconsin native has yet to play in a regular-season game.

The Vikings waived Kellen Mond, later claimed by the Cleveland Browns, and cut Sean Mannion on Tuesday. They acquired Nick Mullens from the Las Vegas Raiders to back up Kirk Cousins.