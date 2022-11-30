NFL Quarterback Rumored To Have Lost The Locker Room

An NFL starting quarterback is rumored to have lost at least part of the locker room.

According to the NFL Network, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has lost some of his teammates.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that Wilson had lost at least some of his teammates, who have no longer bought into their starting quarterback.

“Russ has lost some people around that team. He has lost some people in that locker room.”

The Broncos have pushed back on that report, as head coach Nathaniel Hackett called it "gossip."

Wilson, meanwhile, has said that he has great relationships with his teammates.

Regardless of what's true and what's false, the Broncos have been terrible on the field this season.

There is no disputing that.