NFL Quarterback Will Reportedly Demand A Trade

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 22: A general view during the NFC Divisional Playoff game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 22, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Trade demands, especially at the quarterback position, are pretty rare in the National Football League.

However, we could have one this offseason.

According to a report out of Green Bay, Packers quarterback Jordan Love is expected to demand a trade if the team moves forward with Aaron Rodgers.

Love will be entering his fourth NFL season in 2023.

“I had a really great conversation with Jordan [Love] on Friday afternoon,” Green Bay insider Jason Wilde said. “I think he very clearly, even though he wouldn’t flat-out say it, he does not want to sit for another year. So, if we get to year four, and Rodgers does come back, I am fairly confident that he will seek a trade.”

Love obviously wants to play.

The Packers quarterback was a first round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He has now sat for three straight seasons on the bench.

Will it be time for Love to take over in 2023 or will the Packers give Rodgers another year?