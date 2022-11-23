NFL Quarterback's Dad Not Happy With Postgame Behavior

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 08: A detail of the official National Football League NFL logo is seen painted on the turf as the New York Giants host the Atlanta Falcons during their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at MetLife Stadium on January 8, 2012 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

It's one thing for fans to be upset with a quarterback over how they play on the field or conduct themselves off of it. But when the quarterback's own father takes him to task, you know that it was a mistake.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson revealed that his dad texted him after his controversial press conference following their loss to the New England Patriots. He said that his father called him out for not taking responsibility for his performance during the game.

Following the game, Wilson said "No," when asked if he felt it was his fault the team lost 10-3 on Sunday. The wider football world was stunned by the audacity of that.

Wilson admitted that he felt "sick" as soon as he heard from his father about that. Hopefully he wasn't as shocked to lose his job two days later.

Zach Wilson has not only been benched, he has been ruled inactive for Sunday's game against the Bears. Veteran Mike White will get the start instead with Joe Flacco serving as the backup.

Since going No. 2 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, Wilson has done nothing to prove that he should be any team's unquestioned starter. He ranks among the worst in the league in all statistical categories and struggles to do even the most rudimentary things that a quarterback must do.

Maybe riding the pine for a week or two will clear Wilson's head and allow him to get his career back on track.

If it's not his tenure with the Jets and maybe even his entire NFL career will be cut short.