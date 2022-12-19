NFL Quarterback's Wife Goes Viral During World Cup

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 04: Matt Ryan #2 of the Indianapolis Colts drops back to pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at AT&T Stadium on December 4, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

On Saturday, the Indianapolis Colts blew a massive lead against the Minnesota Vikings. The Colts were leading the Vikings by four-plus scores, but ended up losing in devastating fashion.

On Sunday, Argentina topped France in a legendary Men's World Cup final game.

Sarah Ryan, the wife of Colts quarterback Matt Ryan, went viral during the game.

"What an incredible game between Argentina and France! Makes you totally forget about anything crazy that may have happened in the nfl yesterday," she tweeted.

Well played, Sarah.

While Matt Ryan is surely still fuming about Saturday's shocking loss, at least his wife can make a good joke about it.

It's just sports, after all.